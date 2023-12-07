Specifications for the 2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1466 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1456 mm
|Ground Clearance
|111 mm
|Wheelbase
|2605 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|4639 mm
|Width
|1711 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1395 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1830 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|435 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|169 kW
|Front Tyre
|214/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|214/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Ys3Db75T9X1234567
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer