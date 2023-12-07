Specifications for the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Sports Limited (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara Sports Limited (4X4) 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2480 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|4395 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Gcm
|3150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|208 Nm
|Makimum Power
|106 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jsaftd62V00123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks