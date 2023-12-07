WhichCar
2000 Suzuki Jimny Jlx (4X4) 1.3L Petrol 2D Wagon

2000 Suzuki Jimny Jlx (4X4) 1.3L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2000 Suzuki Jimny Jlx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1395 mm
Tracking Rear 1365 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2250 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 3625 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 1025 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 350 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 395 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.1 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 104 Nm
Makimum Power 59 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/70 R15
Rear Tyre 205/70 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jsafjb33V00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

