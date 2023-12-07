Specifications for the 2000 Suzuki Jimny Jx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Suzuki Jimny Jx (4X4) 1.3L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1355 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1365 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2250 mm
|Height
|1670 mm
|Length
|3625 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1025 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|350 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|395 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.1 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|104 Nm
|Makimum Power
|59 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jsafjb33V00123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Cloth Trim
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $140
Current Suzuki Jimny pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gl Lite (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$37,400
|Glx 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$39,200
|Glx 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$42,300
|Lite 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$37,400
|Glx (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,000
|Glx (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$39,200
|Gl Lite (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$36,400
|Glx 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$38,200
|Glx 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,200
|Lite 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$36,400
|Glx (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,000
|Glx (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$38,200
|Gl Lite (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$30,490
|Glx 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$31,990
|Glx 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$34,490
|Lite 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$30,490
|Glx (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$33,490
|Glx (Qld) 2D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$31,990
|Xl 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$37,490
|Xl 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$34,990
|Xl 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$45,900
|Xl 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$42,900
|Xl Heritage Edition 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, AWD
|$36,490