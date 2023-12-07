Specifications for the 2000 Suzuki Sierra Stockman Lwb (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Suzuki Sierra Stockman Lwb (4X4) 1.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1300 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1310 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2375 mm
|Height
|1710 mm
|Length
|4010 mm
|Width
|1540 mm
|Kerb Weight
|870 kg
|Gcm
|1770 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1370 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|74 Nm
|Makimum Power
|34 kW
|Front Tyre
|F78154Lt
|Rear Tyre
|F78154Lt
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Ma5Egc21T00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,850
- Metallic Paint - $165