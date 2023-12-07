WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Corolla
  4. Ultima Seca

2000 Toyota Corolla Ultima Seca Ae112R 1.8L Petrol 5D Liftback

2000 Toyota Corolla Ultima Seca Ae112R 1.8L Petrol 5D Liftback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2000 Toyota Corolla Ultima Seca. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Corolla News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2465 mm
Height 1385 mm
Length 4295 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 154 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P185/60 Hr14
Rear Tyre P185/60 Hr14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jt764Aeb200001001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Corolla pricing and specs

Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $29,500
Ascent Sport + Convenience Pk 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,400
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,600
Ascent Sport + Conv Pk Hybrid 4D Sedan 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,800
Ascent Sport Hybrid 5D Hatchback 1.8L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $36,400