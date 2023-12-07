WhichCar
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Sunshine 9C 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2000 Volkswagen Beetle Sunshine 9C 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2000 Volkswagen Beetle Sunshine. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1510 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2511 mm
Height 1498 mm
Length 4081 mm
Width 1724 mm
Kerb Weight 1287 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1675 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 388 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar, Telescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Torsion Beam Axle, Telescopic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Rear Seat
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wvwzzz9Czym123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Mexico