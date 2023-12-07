Specifications for the 2000 Volkswagen Bora 2.3L V5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Volkswagen Bora 2.3L V5 1J 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1508 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1486 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1446 mm
|Length
|4376 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1343 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|505 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz1Jzxb123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $990
- Power Sunroof - $1,990