Specifications for the 2000 Volkswagen Polo 16V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Volkswagen Polo 16V 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1392 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1400 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2407 mm
|Height
|1418 mm
|Length
|3743 mm
|Width
|1632 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1049 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|461 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3800
|Maxiumum Torque
|126 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Trailing Arm, Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Quarter Panel
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz6Nzyy123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,390
- Metallic Paint - $465
