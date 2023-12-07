Specifications for the 2000 Volkswagen Polo Open Air. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Volkswagen Polo Open Air 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1351 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1384 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|3715 mm
|Width
|1655 mm
|Kerb Weight
|920 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|135 Nm
|Makimum Power
|55 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz6Nztw123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Central Locking
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Sunroof
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,990
- Alloy Wheels
- Metallic Paint Special - $495
