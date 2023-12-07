Specifications for the 2000 Volvo C70 T5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Volvo C70 T5 My01 2.3L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1521 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1518 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1410 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1567 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2014 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|447 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|176 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Yv1Nc53K6Yj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint