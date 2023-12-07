Specifications for the 2000 Volvo S70 2.4 20V Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Volvo S70 2.4 20V Se 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1470 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|1405 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|3300
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Degrees, Telescopic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Ls5502Vx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Belgium
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Spoiler
- Towbar
- Trip Computer