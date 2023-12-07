Specifications for the 2000 Volvo S80 T6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Volvo S80 T6 Se 2.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|148 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1434 mm
|Length
|4822 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1675 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|2100
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Yv1Ts90C5X1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- CD with 10 CD Stacker
- CD with 4 CD Stacker
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Sunroof
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 9 Speakers