2000 Volvo V40 2.0T Se My01 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

2000 Volvo V40 2.0T Se My01 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2000 Volvo V40 2.0T Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1472 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2562 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4516 mm
Width 1716 mm
Kerb Weight 1340 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R15
Rear Tyre 195/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Sway Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Vw29691F123456
Country Manufactured Netherlands