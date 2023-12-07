Specifications for the 2000 Volvo V40 T4 Se Super Touring Ltd Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Volvo V40 T4 Se Super Touring Ltd Ed 1.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1454 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1474 mm
|Ground Clearance
|122 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1411 mm
|Length
|4483 mm
|Width
|1717 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1295 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Vw1802Wf123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Netherlands
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Heated Front Seats
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Sunroof
- Roof Racks
- Sports Suspension
- Towbar