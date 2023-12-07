WhichCar
2001 Alfa Romeo 156 V6 24V Monza 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Alfa Romeo 156 V6 24V Monza 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Auto Q-System
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2001 Alfa Romeo 156 V6 24V Monza. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1511 mm
Tracking Rear 1498 mm
Ground Clearance 114 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4430 mm
Width 1745 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 222 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Bay
VIN Number Zar93200000000001
Country Manufactured Italy