Specifications for the 2001 Alfa Romeo 166 3.0 V6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Alfa Romeo 166 3.0 V6 My02 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Auto Sportronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1532 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1416 mm
|Length
|4720 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|275 Nm
|Makimum Power
|166 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 Wr17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 Wr17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zar93600012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Seat Belt Tensioners
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,000
- Power Sunroof - $2,400