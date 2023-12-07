Specifications for the 2001 Audi A8 L Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Audi A8 L Quattro 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1595 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3010 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|5164 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1790 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2390 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|228 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Dzxn123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Office Pack 1 - $25,700
- Office Pack 2 - $29,990
