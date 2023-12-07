WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A8
  4. L Quattro

2001 Audi A8 L Quattro 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Audi A8 L Quattro 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2001 Audi A8 L Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A8 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1595 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 3010 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 5164 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1790 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2390 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 228 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzz4Dzxn123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A8 pricing and specs

50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $201,375
L 50 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $221,375