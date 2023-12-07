WhichCar
2001 Audi Allroad Quattro C5 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2001 Audi Allroad Quattro C5 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury

Specifications for the 2001 Audi Allroad Quattro C5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1592 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1551 mm
Length 4810 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1795 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2425 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 18 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Spring Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent, Spring Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wauzzzabz1N123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Luxury
Country Manufactured Germany