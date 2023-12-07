Specifications for the 2001 Audi Rs 4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Audi Rs 4 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1548 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1527 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2607 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4525 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|280 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 Zr18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 Zr18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Dz1N000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
