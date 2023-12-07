Specifications for the 2001 Audi S4 2.7. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Audi S4 2.7 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1498 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2607 mm
|Height
|1396 mm
|Length
|4483 mm
|Width
|1733 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1850
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Dzxa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Sunroof - $2,950
Current Audi S4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$104,669
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,169
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$111,800
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$114,300
|3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$107,300
|Avant 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$109,700