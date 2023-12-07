WhichCar
2001 Audi S4 2.7 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Audi S4 2.7 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2001 Audi S4 2.7. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1498 mm
Tracking Rear 1490 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2607 mm
Height 1396 mm
Length 4483 mm
Width 1733 mm
Kerb Weight 1510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1850
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 Zr17
Rear Tyre 225/45 Zr17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz8Dzxa123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

