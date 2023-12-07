Specifications for the 2001 Audi S6 4.2 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Audi S6 4.2 Quattro 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2759 mm
|Height
|1443 mm
|Length
|4833 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1760 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|3400
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Trapezoidal Link, Wishbones
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Bzyn123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Diff Locks
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
Current Audi S6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$158,769
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,100
|2.9 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.9L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$148,000