Specifications for the 2001 Daihatsu Terios Aero (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Daihatsu Terios Aero (4X4) J102 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1305 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1310 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2420 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|3845 mm
|Width
|1555 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1005 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1350 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|495 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jdaj102G000000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cloth Trim
- Diff Locks
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof