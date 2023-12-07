Specifications for the 2001 Ford Fairlane Ghia 75Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Ford Fairlane Ghia 75Th Anniversary Auii 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2919 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1872 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1676 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|168 kW
|Front Tyre
|P225/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|P225/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajglwxc12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Leather Upholstery
- Momo Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Satellite Navigation - $4,321
- Tow Pack - $290