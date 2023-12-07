Specifications for the 2001 Ford Fairmont Auii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Ford Fairmont Auii 4.9L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1530 mm
|Length
|5058 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1625 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|395 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|P215/60 Vr16
|Rear Tyre
|P215/60 Vr16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Link U-Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswya12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Roof Racks
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Momo Steering Wheel - $670
- Sports Suspension - $280
- Tow Pack 1600kg - $290