Specifications for the 2001 Ford Falcon Xr8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Ford Falcon Xr8 Auiii 4.9L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1566 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1547 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2793 mm
|Height
|1481 mm
|Length
|4907 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1559 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|435 Nm
|Makimum Power
|220 kW
|Front Tyre
|P235/45 Zr17
|Rear Tyre
|P235/45 Zr17
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgswya12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $1,820
- Body Kit Sports - $2,120
- Leather Upholstery - $1,810
- Momo Steering Wheel - $600
- Premium Brake Package - $3,050
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Premium Sound System - $900
- Tow Pack 1600kg - $290