2001 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb) Vh 2.3L Petrol Van

2001 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb) Vh 2.3L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2001 Ford Transit Mid (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1737 mm
Tracking Rear 1700 mm
Ground Clearance 161 mm
Wheelbase 3750 mm
Height 2363 mm
Length 5651 mm
Width 1974 mm
Kerb Weight 1765 kg
Gcm 5500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1735 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/75 R16
Rear Tyre 205/75 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring, Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wf0Lxxgbflye12345
Country Manufactured Great Britain