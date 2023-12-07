WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Combo
  4. Sb

2001 Holden Combo Sb 1.4L Petrol Van

2001 Holden Combo Sb 1.4L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2001 Holden Combo Sb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1387 mm
Tracking Rear 1427 mm
Wheelbase 2480 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4237 mm
Width 1686 mm
Kerb Weight 1025 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1620 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3400
Maxiumum Torque 114 Nm
Makimum Power 60 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 165/70 R13
Rear Tyre 165/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5.0Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.0Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Rear Suspension Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Woloooo71S3123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided