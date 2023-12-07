Specifications for the 2001 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Holden Commodore S Vu 3.8L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1558 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|5049 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1565 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2275 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vuk80Ayl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Airbag - Passenger - $495
- Air Conditioning - $2,170
- Air Conditioning & Anti-lock Braking - $3,140
- Metallic Paint - $240
- Premium Sound System - $155
- Tonneau Cover - $1,390