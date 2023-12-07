WhichCar
2001 Holden Commodore Ss Vxii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 Holden Commodore Ss Vxii 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2001 Holden Commodore Ss. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1558 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2789 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4903 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1602 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx17
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vxk69Fyl123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia