Specifications for the 2001 Holden Jackaroo Se Lwb (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Holden Jackaroo Se Lwb (4X4) U8 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1835 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1745 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1920 kg
|Gcm
|5100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2600 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|680 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|3100
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|158 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jacubs26Gw7100001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Two-tone Paint
Optional Extras
- Anti-lock Braking - $1,690