WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Monaro
  4. Cv8

2001 Holden Monaro Cv8 V2 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2001 Holden Monaro Cv8 V2 5.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 Holden Monaro Cv8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1577 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2788 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4789 mm
Width 1841 mm
Kerb Weight 1640 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8V2X37F1L123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Australia