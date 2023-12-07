Specifications for the 2001 Holden Suburban 1500 Ls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Holden Suburban 1500 Ls (4X4) K8 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1622 mm
|Wheelbase
|3340 mm
|Height
|1854 mm
|Length
|5575 mm
|Width
|1948 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2540 kg
|Gcm
|6031 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3311 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2720 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|159 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|447 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/75 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/75 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|3Gmfk16R2Wg123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Towbar
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint