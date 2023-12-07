WhichCar
2001 Holden Suburban 1500 Ls (4X4) K8 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2001 Holden Suburban 1500 Ls (4X4) K8 5.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Seats 8
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Specifications for the 2001 Holden Suburban 1500 Ls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1628 mm
Tracking Rear 1622 mm
Wheelbase 3340 mm
Height 1854 mm
Length 5575 mm
Width 1948 mm
Kerb Weight 2540 kg
Gcm 6031 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3311 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2720 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 159 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 4600
Torque RPM 2800
Maxiumum Torque 447 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/75 R16
Rear Tyre 245/75 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 3Gmfk16R2Wg123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Mexico