Specifications for the 2001 Honda Cr-V (4X4) Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Honda Cr-V (4X4) Classic 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1675 mm
|Length
|4520 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|182 Nm
|Makimum Power
|108 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/70 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jhlrd1840Wc000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Picnic Tables
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Roof Racks
