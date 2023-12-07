WhichCar
2001 Honda Cr-V (4X4) Classic 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2001 Honda Cr-V (4X4) Classic 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2001 Honda Cr-V (4X4) Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1675 mm
Length 4520 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 182 Nm
Makimum Power 108 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/70 R15
Rear Tyre 205/70 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jhlrd1840Wc000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Honda Cr-V pricing and specs

Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD $50,000
E:hev Rs (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD $58,400
Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $51,700
Vti X (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,400
Vti L (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,400