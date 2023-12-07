WhichCar
2001 HSV Clubsport Vx 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2001 HSV Clubsport Vx 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2001 HSV Clubsport Vx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1558 mm
Tracking Rear 1574 mm
Ground Clearance 103 mm
Wheelbase 2789 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4937 mm
Width 1842 mm
Kerb Weight 1621 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 16 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 255 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 Zr18
Rear Tyre 235/40 Zr18
Front Rim Size 8.0Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 6H8Vxk69Fyl123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia