2001 Hyundai Santa Fe Gls (4X4) 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2001 Hyundai Santa Fe Gls (4X4) 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe Gls (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 207 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1730 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1664 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2411 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 998 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 499 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 747 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 247 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R16
Rear Tyre 225/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Telescopic Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Kmhsc81Dr1U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs

Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,000
Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,295
Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,295
Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,500
Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $79,795