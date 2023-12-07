WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Cherokee
  4. Turbo Diesel (4X4)

2001 Jeep Cherokee Turbo Diesel (4X4) Xj 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

2001 Jeep Cherokee Turbo Diesel (4X4) Xj 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2001 Jeep Cherokee Turbo Diesel (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jeep Cherokee News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 208 mm
Wheelbase 2576 mm
Height 1625 mm
Length 4255 mm
Width 1725 mm
Kerb Weight 1627 kg
Gcm 3630 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2230 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 3900
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre P205/75 R15
Rear Tyre P205/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J4Fjn8M9Vl100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America