WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Wrangler
  4. Sport 60Th Anni.

2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport 60Th Anni. Tj 4.0L Petrol 2D Softtop

2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport 60Th Anni. Tj 4.0L Petrol 2D Softtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport 60Th Anni.. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jeep Wrangler News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1473 mm
Ground Clearance 202 mm
Wheelbase 2373 mm
Height 1782 mm
Length 3883 mm
Width 1740 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gcm 2875 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1975 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 4600
Torque RPM 3600
Maxiumum Torque 290 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/70 R16
Rear Tyre 225/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number 1J4Fyb9S1Vp100001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Jeep Wrangler pricing and specs

Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $83,950
Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $83,950
Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $81,900