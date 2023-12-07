Specifications for the 2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport 60Th Anni.. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Jeep Wrangler Sport 60Th Anni. Tj 4.0L Petrol 2D Softtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1473 mm
|Ground Clearance
|202 mm
|Wheelbase
|2373 mm
|Height
|1782 mm
|Length
|3883 mm
|Width
|1740 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1570 kg
|Gcm
|2875 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1975 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|405 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4600
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|290 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|1J4Fyb9S1Vp100001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Side Front AirBags - $600
Current Jeep Wrangler pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|3.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$83,950
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$83,950
|Rubicon (4X4) 2 Door 2D Hardtop
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,900