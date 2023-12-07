WhichCar
2001 Land Rover Defender 110 Td5 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

2001 Land Rover Defender 110 Td5 (4X4) 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2001 Land Rover Defender 110 Td5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1486 mm
Tracking Rear 1486 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2794 mm
Height 2059 mm
Length 4599 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1928 kg
Gcm 6550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1120 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Fuel Type Diesel

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1950
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 7.50R16
Rear Tyre 7.50R16
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Live Beam Axle
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Salldhm87Xa160003
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Great Britain

