Specifications for the 2001 Land Rover Freelander Se Td4 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Land Rover Freelander Se Td4 (4X4) 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1534 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|2557 mm
|Height
|1828 mm
|Length
|4368 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1648 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sallnabg11A600123
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 6 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $350