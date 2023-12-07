WhichCar
2001 Mazda Tribute Limited 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2001 Mazda Tribute Limited 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 2001 Mazda Tribute Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 201 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1715 mm
Length 4395 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1553 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2038 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 480 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5900
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 266 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Double Acting Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmoyu08By11123456
Country Manufactured Japan