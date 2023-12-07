WhichCar
2001 Mercedes-Benz Clk200 Komp Elegance 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2001 Mercedes-Benz Clk200 Komp Elegance 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz Clk200 Komp Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1474 mm
Ground Clearance 123 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1371 mm
Length 4567 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb2084442T000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany