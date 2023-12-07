Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz Clk430 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Mercedes-Benz Clk430 Avantgarde 4.3L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1474 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1371 mm
|Length
|4567 mm
|Width
|1722 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|325 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|205 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45Wr17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45Wr17
|Front Rim Size
|17X7.5J
|Rear Rim Size
|17X7.5J
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2084442T000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Heated Front Seats - $1,073
- Sports Suspension - $3,300