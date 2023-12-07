Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz E200K Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Mercedes-Benz E200K Elegance W210 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Sequential Auto
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1542 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1536 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2833 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4818 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti-Dive, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Anti-Squat, Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb2100482A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $10,650
- Heated Front Seats - $1,073
- Heated Rear Seats - $1,073
- Leather Upholstery - $4,035
- Metallic Paint - $2,726
- Power Sunroof - $3,786
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension - $7,276
- Premium Sound System - $1,800
- Sports Suspension & Alloy Wheels - $3,085