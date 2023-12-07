Specifications for the 2001 Mercedes-Benz S600 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Mercedes-Benz S600 L 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1574 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|3085 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|5158 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2035 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2460 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Hydropneumatic Self Levelling, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Hydropneumatic, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wbd2200352A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dual Battery System
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 10 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $3,969