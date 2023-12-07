Specifications for the 2001 MG Mgf 1.8I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 MG Mgf 1.8I My01 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|Cvt Stepspeed
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2375 mm
|Height
|1264 mm
|Length
|3913 mm
|Width
|1628 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1100 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1320 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|220 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|165 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sarrdwbgbxd510124
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Air Conditioning - $1,880
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,950
- Hardtop - $2,500
- Leather Trim - $1,950
- Leather Trim Special - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $850
- Wood Grain Trim - $750