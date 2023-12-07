WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. MG
  3. Mgf
  4. Trophy 160

2001 MG Mgf Trophy 160 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster

2001 MG Mgf Trophy 160 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 MG Mgf Trophy 160. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE MG News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1400 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2380 mm
Height 1270 mm
Length 3910 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 1075 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 245 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 117 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 Zr16
Rear Tyre 215/40 Zr16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Sarrdzbpc2D510126
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain