Specifications for the 2001 MG Mgf Trophy 160. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 MG Mgf Trophy 160 1.8L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1270 mm
|Length
|3910 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1075 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1320 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|245 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|174 Nm
|Makimum Power
|117 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 Zr16
|Rear Tyre
|215/40 Zr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sarrdzbpc2D510126
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
Optional Extras
- Hardtop - $2,500