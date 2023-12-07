WhichCar
2001 Peugeot 206 Xt 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2001 Peugeot 206 Xt 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2001 Peugeot 206 Xt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1416 mm
Ground Clearance 156 mm
Wheelbase 2442 mm
Height 1432 mm
Length 3835 mm
Width 1632 mm
Kerb Weight 1149 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R14
Rear Tyre 175/65 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Engine Compartment
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Vf32Anfur00000001
Country Manufactured France