Specifications for the 2001 Peugeot 406 D9. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2001 Peugeot 406 D9 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1354 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1485 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.3 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|285 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf38Cxfxb00000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $580
- Power Sunroof - $1,400