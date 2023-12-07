WhichCar
2001 Porsche Boxster 986 2.7L Petrol 2D Roadster

2001 Porsche Boxster 986 2.7L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2001 Porsche Boxster 986. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1528 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2415 mm
Height 1290 mm
Length 4315 mm
Width 1780 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1620 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 310 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4750
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 Zr16
Rear Tyre 225/50 Zr16
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wpozzz98Z2S600001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany